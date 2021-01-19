The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tight Security Surrounds Scaled-back Presidential Inauguration

On January 20, the United States will inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. Following the violent assault on the Capitol earlier this month by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, Americans are bracing for the worst but hoping for unity, the theme of Biden's inauguration.  Mike O’Sullivan reports.
Camera: Genia Dulot and Natasha Mozgovaya
 

image
https://www.voanews.com/episode/tight-security-surrounds-scaled-back-presidential-inauguration-4551781

