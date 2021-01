Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 20:49 Hits: 0

More than 200 names are on Trump's list to be included as statues in the garden, ranging from politicians to musicians. He has touted it, but it's unlikely to ever see the sunlight.

(Image credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/18/958079495/i-beg-your-garden-trump-adds-hero-names-to-statue-garden-unlikely-to-take-root