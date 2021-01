Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 20:59 Hits: 1

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Mary McCord, legal director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, about how the incoming Biden administration may tackle domestic extremism.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/18/958120689/how-biden-administration-may-address-domestic-extremism