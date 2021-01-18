Rep. Steve Cohen Confirms Rep. Boebert Gave Tour Right Before Capitol Insurrection

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021

During an appearance on CNN Monday, Rep, Steve Cohen (D-TN) was asked about tours given by new members of the House in the days leading up to the January 6th insurrection attack. Cohen straight up name-checked Rep Lauren "gun humper" Boebert, stating that he saw her giving tours in the days leading up to the attack! Not only is this against COVID regulations, but based on her allegiances to Qanon and as someone who has made it clear that she is on Team MAGA Trump Qanon, it raises serious questions about not only her allegiances, but also could raise questions about whether she was helping the rioters conduct a recon mission to plan their attack from the inside.

