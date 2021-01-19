Melania Trump Is A Petty B*tch, Part Infinity

Articles

Melania Trump, the most useless waste of space to ever call herself "First Lady" has left the building. In her wake she left a stupid tennis pavilion, a demolished Rose Garden, tons of ugly photos of her "decorating taste" and videos of her straight-up plagiarizing Michelle Obama. CNN has more details on the monumental pettiness of Melania and honestly, it is laughable how Mean Girl Stupid she truly is. Normal transitions involve a modicum of grace and warmth - two personality traits which Melania does not possess. In previous transitions, traditionally the departing First Lady welcomes the incoming First Lady to the White House for a tour of the private quarters, the grounds and a photo-op over tea or lunch or something else normal and polite. But Petty Melania is completely devoid of any sense of manners or decency just like the monster she's married to, choosing to adopt her husband's attitude of "fck them, I am out of here." Donald and Melania will flee DC at 8AM on Inauguration Day, which I suspect will be a relief to President Biden and the entire White House staff. It will be nice to return to normalcy.

