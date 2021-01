Articles

In a fiery op-ed for The Atlantic published Saturday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said that the QAnon conspiracy theory is “destroying” the GOP and urged his fellow Republicans to reject it. Sasse’s op-ed comes less than two weeks after a violent mob of...

