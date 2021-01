Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 18:34 Hits: 6

Sarah Fuller, Vanderbilt senior and soccer goalie, became the first woman to play and score in Power Five football games. She will be part of the "Celebrating America" special airing on Wednesday.

(Image credit: L.G. Patterson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2021/01/18/958062856/college-football-player-sarah-fuller-to-take-part-in-inauguration-special