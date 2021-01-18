Wanted Rioter Identified, Now Running From The FBI

Articles

When ITV interviewed her mom, she said "She’s a 22-year-old who, like I said, is very empathetic and loving." She just got caught up with a bad crowd. Or something like that. A recent picture of her brandishing an AR-15 looking quite Patty Hearst-like and not so empathetic and loving tells another story. Source: ITV News A woman who stormed the US Capitol last week wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with an alt-right slogan has been identified by ITV News as a 22-year-old care worker from Pennsylvania. Riley Williams, who was one of a small number of women to have illegally entered the buildings during the Washington DC siege, attracted attention after she was filmed apparently directing rioters “up the stairs, up the stairs”. In separate interviews, her mother and father rejected claims that she was giving orders to the rioters, insisting she was a peaceful protester who got lost in the crowd. “She’s definitely not a leader,” said Wendy Williams, her mother. "I just think, I know there was another woman beside her also doing it, I think she was like ’they’re letting us up, they’re letting us up, let’s go'. She’s a 22-year-old who, like I said, is very empathetic and loving".

