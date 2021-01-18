Trump Toadie Richard Grenell Says Susan Rice 'Lacks Experience'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021

Richard Grenell, the most unqualified man to ever serve in a presidential administration, ever, claims that Susan Rice was going to become America's "shadow president" under the Biden administration. If only you were competent enough to "shadow president" Donald Trump, Richard. Grenell appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo Sunday morning, (She has every Trump nincompoop on her show) and asked the former Fox TV pundit how influential former Obama officials (gasp!) will be in Biden's new administration. Grenell, thy hypocrisy runneth over replied, "Well, Susan Rice has been tapped to do domestic policy, and what is really interesting about that is, she's got no experience in domestic policy." Huh? Did Grenell just denigrate Susan Rice for lack of experience? What was he doing before going to Germany and embarrassing the nation? Coming from a man had no business being appointed as Ambassador to Germany, let alone being named acting Director of National Intelligence for Trump? That's absurd. We understand Grenell's only function as DNI was to release targeted classified documents related to Trump's vendetta against Mueller's special counsel. That Trump put the safety and security of this nation in the hands of Grenell humiliated and perhaps endangered America.

