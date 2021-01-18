Adam Schiff Calls For Investigation Into 'Complicit' Congressmen; No Intelligence Briefings For Trump

Articles

Adam Schiff spoke directly to his colleagues on Meet the Press Sunday. "Along with my fellow chairs, we are beginning an investigation into what went wrong," Mr. Schiff said. "I think there's a massive intelligence and security failure here that needs to be fully investigated." Mr. Schiff said any House members found to have aided and abetted the MAGA rioters? Should be punished under the law. "If there are members of Congress that are complicit, beyond the complicity of challenging the election and propagating the president's lies, but more specifically involved in helping individuals do reconnaissance, they need to be held accountable," he said. Let's hope they get to the bottom of who removed the panic buttons first. That's a hate crime as well as a violation of House security. Schiff didn't sugarcoat it when it comes to Donald Trump as a national security threat, as well. Donald Trump should never receive another intelligence briefing — not now, and not in the future.He cannot be trusted and has done enough damage to our country already.Trump remains a security threat, and will continue to be a security threat long after he leaves office. pic.twitter.com/bCe7tm7eEb — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 17, 2021

