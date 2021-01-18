Bill Barr To Trump: Your 'Clownish' Legal Team Is Lying And Your Voter Fraud Claims Are 'Bullsh*t'

Articles

Monday, 18 January 2021

Jonathan Swan from Axios has an in-depth account of the falling out between Donald Trump and one his most loyal subjects, Attorney General Bill Barr. I can't count how many times Barr defended Trump from his highly controversial and criminal actions. The worst, perhaps, was Barr's investigating the investigators of the Russia investigation and using his office and position to successfully gaslight the media about the Mueller report. Barr also gave a highly charged religious speech that attacked the left and said secularists were destroying the country. But trying to overturn the 2020 US presidential election was a bridge too far. That should have made Trump support him even more. But one can ever disagree with the baby president. Axios reports that after almost a month after election night, Barr met with Trump and told him that his theories on election fraud were bullsh*t. Even Pat Cipollone told Trump he had been investigating these claims. Trump's ire at his AG occurred because Bill Barr told the Associated Press there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

