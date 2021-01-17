Fox Revives Their Fearmongering Over Migrant Caravans

Articles

Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021

All that's old is new again. Remember when Fox spent every other segment back in the run-up to the midterm elections in 2018 fearmongering over migrant caravans? They're at it again now that we've got an incoming Democratic administration that wants some immigration reform. Biden has promised to reverse much of the Trump administration's cruel policies, but many of the agenda items will take time, and "could face an uncertain future in Congress," as this Vox article explained: President-elect Joe Biden plans to introduce a sweeping package of immigration reforms — including a pathway to citizenship for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants — shortly after he takes office, according to the Los Angeles Times. The proposed bill provides the clearest picture yet of Biden’s immigration agenda, and it has been greeted favorably by immigration activists. At the center of the measure would be an eight-year track to citizenship: Immigrants would be eligible for legal permanent resident status after five years, and for citizenship three years after that.

