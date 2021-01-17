Proud Boys Advance On Ohio Statehouse During Armed Protest

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 18:50 Hits: 7

Groups of armed extremists who are known as the Proud Boys and the Boogaloo movement showed up with firearms for a protest at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Sunday. Haley Nelson of WSYX shared video of a group identified as "Proud Boys" advancing on the Statehouse with a military-style formation. Here's a look at the Ohio Statehouse right now. A lot of law enforcement. Now - a group that appears to be Proud Boys (described as a hate group) have walked up. I would say about 20 people now gathering just in front of the Statehouse. @wsyx6 @fox28columbus pic.twitter.com/bramXdgygB — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) January 17, 2021 WXVU talked to a group of protesters in Ohio on Sunday who said that they represented the Ohio Boogaloo Boys. "We don't really support any of the politicians, Trump or Biden," one member said. "We think they're all bad news. Both parties expand the failures of the other."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/proud-boys-advance-ohio-statehouse-during