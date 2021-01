Articles

The vice president-elect will be sworn in on Wednesday by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, both women of color who broke barriers. As vice president, Harris will tip control of the Senate to Democrats.

(Image credit: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

