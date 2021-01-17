Ex-FBI Agent: Right-Wing Terrorism Will Not End With Biden Inauguration

Articles

Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross pointed out that while the FBI warns of violence from now through Inauguration Day, there’s every reason to believe the threat continues beyond. What about next week, next month, six months from now, she asked Watts. Watts’ response was chilling: WATTS: I honestly believe at this point what we saw happen at the Capitol was just a harbinger of a series of events or a series of threats that we'll see over the next many months and even throughout the year. If you can think about what we've witnessed in these different groups - So, Boogaloo Bois, some of these accelerationists who are trying to foment a second Civil War, who are trying to race to bring this about, they're not going to go away. For them, it’s about these big moments and being out there. You're showing pictures that are highly emblematic of that kind of thought. Then we have more organized groups, which are militia-type groups, which have been signaling that they should stand down right now because they see that there's a large military and law enforcement presence in the Capitol. But they're not going away either. They're talking about, “We need to take time, we need to wait.” Watts thinks this will be “a massive challenge” for the Biden administration, “particularly if elected leaders continue to incite and foment this sort of chaos.” Watts didn’t say it but we know he means “Republican” elected leaders.

