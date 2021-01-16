'Pack Your Sh*t And Go!': Bill Maher Gives Trump Send-Off With Profane Children's Book

Articles

Bill Maher with an appropriate send-off for Trump as we await his departure from the White House, which can't come soon enough for most of us. Maher read from a parody of the Dr. Seuss classic “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” during the premier of the new season of Real Time on HBO this Friday: “There’s no convincing Trump that he lost, but we thought we would try,” Maher said to set up the gag. “We thought we’d take one last shot at it, and we wrote a children’s book. It’s called ‘Pack Your Shit and Go.’ And we thought, it’s the last show while he’s president and I can s— on this guy. I’ve tried to be even-handed the whole time he was president, but it didn’t work out. But would you like to hear some of ‘Pack Your Shit and Go’?" "All the votes have been counted, all the courts have said no. You’re all out of options, now pack your shit and go. It’s clear that you’re angry, that you’re feeling quite low. That feeling’s called losing, so pack your shit and go. Pick up a new hobby, like knitting or banjo. Call your favorite hooker, just pack your shit and go. Start a cable network, try talk radio. There’s an opening at Limbaugh, but you gotta pack your shit and go. Cuz you treated your job like a reality show. Well, now it’s been canceled, so pack your shit and go."

