Larry Kudlow Trashes Trump On The Way Out The Door

Larry Kudlow, one of Trump's fiercest defenders who lied to the American public about the severity of COVID19 in late February of 2020, now is criticizing Trump for not doing more to squash the riot at the Capitol. Trump's NEC director was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, and made these comments. “I was hoping that he would come out quickly and make statements calling everybody back and stopping the violence,” Kudlow told the WSJ. Kudlow also said he thought about resigning his position after riots, but decided to stay on. “Once the electoral college declared Mr. Biden to be president-elect, we would have been better advised to acknowledge that, and to pivot toward talking about our positive achievements, and the policies that generated those policy achievements,” Kudlow said. Trump should have conceded as soon as Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin were called for Joe Biden, and he should have agreed to a peaceful transfer of power. Instead, he doubled- and tripled-down on insane voter fraud conspiracy theories. Kudlow is also angry that Trump attacked Mike Pence, who had no magical power to overthrow the will of the American people and give Trump a second term. Boo f**king hoo.

