States Ill-Prepared To Deal With Vigilante Militias Invading Their Capitols This Weekend

Vigilante militiamen are preparing to descend on the nation’s Capitols this weekend—both in Washington, D.C., and at various state capitals around the country—to protest on behalf of Donald Trump’s false claims to have won reelection, but federal, state, and local law-enforcement officials are preparing to handle them, as they have for the past 30 years, as legitimate entities rather than how the laws in all 50 states designate them: outlaws. As Will Carless recently explored in USA Today, private armies and paramilitary activities that occur outside the jurisdiction of military authorities are specifically banned in the constitutions of 48 states. Some 29 states have statutory prohibitions against private militias, including the two states (Georgia and New York) lacking constitutional bars. Another 25 states prohibit paramilitary activities. Yet none of these laws have ever been put to use by state attorneys general or law enforcement in the 30 or so years that the “Patriot” militia movement has been organizing its antidemocratic “small cell” armies.

