Rep. Jason Crow Torches Qanon Loving Congressional Members

Saturday, 16 January 2021

Represpentative Jason Crow joined Katy Tur on Friday afternoon to talk about the MAGA insurrection on the Capitol on January 6th, what investigations are being done to look into allegations that Republican Congresspeople - mainly Qanon believers - may have assisted from the inside. He pulled no punches. These folks will be investigated and if they were found to have contributed to the insurrection that could have led to elected officials being murdered, they will face accountabililty - both in Congress and possibly criminally.

