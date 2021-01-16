Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 15:31

This wackadoodle, who took a private jet to get to DC, thinks she deserves a pardon because Trump told her to go (she has a point there) and that she's a victim in all this because she doesn't deserve to go to prison (uh..that's not how the things work), and that she's suffered enough because her real estate business has declined due to her newfound infamy as a Capitol Hill rioter. All of these awful human beings deserve the maximum penalty under the law, for if nothing else than to make an example of them and dissuade others in the future from being so irresponsible and reckless. Source: CBS, Dallas-Fort Worth North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who was seen in photos and video at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, arrived home Friday, Jan. 15 after turning herself in to authorities earlier in the day. ... Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

