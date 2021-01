Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 18:51 Hits: 4

Staffers who worked for former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) launched a political action committee this week aimed at thwarting any future political ambitions for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).The group — called the JOSH PAC, an acronym for "...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/534459-ex-mccaskill-aides-launch-pac-seeking-to-thwart-hawleys-political-ambitions