Published on Friday, 15 January 2021

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Hoover Institution fellow Lanhee Chen and Errin Haines of The 19th about the Capitol riot, President Trump's second impeachment and the incoming administration.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/15/957371213/week-in-politics-capitol-riot-trumps-2nd-impeachment-and-inauguration