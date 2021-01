Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 14:33 Hits: 3

They say new police and surveillance powers could, if history is a guide, be used against Blacks and other people of color in the justice system, not the white rioters who stormed the Capitol.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/15/956880601/response-to-capitol-riot-could-hurt-minorities-civil-libertarians-say