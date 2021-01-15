GOP Rep. Receives 'Threat' For Not Objecting To Impeachment

Articles

Boy, Republicans are the masters of talking tough and running scared. They are learning just a fraction of what it feels like to be threatened and openly hated for taking a stand. Apparently, now they're worried for their lives. John Curtis, a GOP Representative from Utah, joined Katy Tur and showed her a flier that had been taped to his office door just moments before he went on the air for the interview. It said "WANTED FOR TREASON," above a photo of him with a skull and crossbones photoshopped over each eye. Amateur hour. Tur asked him how he was feeling, and he said, "I know that my colleagues are very concerned, it is very troubling for all of us." She asked him to hold up the flier again, and he explained, "That was taped to my office door just a few minutes ago. And it is in reference to me not supporting the objection to the articles of impeachment." Okay, so he didn't support the objection the GOP raised to impeachment. But he also didn't vote to impeach when the time came. That's a fine line he's trying to tap dance his way across. He managed to do the Both Sides Bunny Hop ("There's lots of blame to go around...") before he moved on to the Reponsibility Rumba ("I hope everyone who watches will ask themselves what they, too, could be doing.")

