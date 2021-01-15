Friday News Dump: The New Sarah Palin Has A Sad, And Other News

Articles

Friday, 15 January 2021

House Republicans have a new rootin', tootin', gun-totin' cowgirl to parade around, but she's feeling a little less perky this morning. Why so sad, little lady? Well, "people say" (and by that, I also mean the voices in her head) that Lauren Boebert is the person Rep. Sean Maloney was talking about here: Um, I’ve never said your name in public, @RepBoebert. Never. Not once. (If you’re going to be a gun nut, you probably shouldn’t go off half cocked.) I’ll tweet the transcript so you can see...but that might be like “a fact”, so might not help you. https://t.co/a0weTQvIp0 — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) January 15, 2021 Read the transcript: pic.twitter.com/XxAQe5DRHp — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) January 15, 2021

