Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 10:06 Hits: 10

The Republican Party is reeling from the U.S. Capitol siege that President Trump helped to incite. He also received blame for the GOP loss of the Senate. Yet, many party voters remain loyal to him.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/15/957141108/examining-the-fault-lines-of-the-republican-party