Republican Rodney Davis Wants To Paper Over Riot With 'Bipartisanship'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 10

For awhile there, things were looking pretty good for congressman "Inert Carbon" Rodney Davis., who represents Illinois' 13th district where I live. Like so many other Republican representatives that pre-election polls predicted would lose in 2020, Davis not only won, but his margin of victory over the same candidate he ran against in 2016 increased from 2K to just under 30K because polls are trash, Republicans were highly motivated and let's face it, I live in Trump country. But the Illinois 13th is an R+3 district not R+25 like Liz Cheney's Wyoming-at-Large district, which will become important in a minute. Davis was also slowly inching up the seniority ladder in the House, with an eye on leadership. Yeah, sure, he is an utterly hollow, dead-eyed windsock of a man who is most vividly remembered in our household as being the creature who gleefully whipped votes in the House for to take away my family's health insurance, and could be seen have celebrating at the Kill Obamacare beer bust at the White House when they thought they has succeeded, but he's a Republican and in their party of bigots and imbeciles these despicable traits are considered cardinal virtues.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/republican-rodney-davis-bipartisan