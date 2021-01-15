Biden Rolls Out Plans To Rescue The Economy

Category: World Politics Hits: 11President-elect Biden will outline his America Rescue Plan to fund vaccinations and provide immediate, direct relief to working families and communities bearing the brunt of this crisis. Here are some highlights of the plan: [email protected] rolls out $1.9T "rescue plan"- $400B vaccine/schools- Stimulus to $2K- $400/week UI- $30B rental aid- 15% SNAP boost- EITC boost- $25B child care- $20B public transit- $35B small biz/grants- Fund COBRA thru Sept- Boost ACA subsidy- $15 minimum wage+ more — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 14, 2021 UPDATE: Read his full remarks
