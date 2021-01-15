Far Right Finds One Another In Darker Corners Of Internet As Mainstream Platforms Crack Down

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021

The past week of Trump-free social media, the apparent demise of Parler, and the mass removal by Twitter and Facebook of far-right QAnon accounts and others spreading falsehoods about the outcome of the presidential election, have become powerful evidence that deplatforming works: By shutting off the spigot of inflammatory disinformation gushing from these conspiracist cesspits, its spread—and the insurrectionist violence it has inspired—has at least appeared to slow down.

