The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Far Right Finds One Another In Darker Corners Of Internet As Mainstream Platforms Crack Down

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

The past week of Trump-free social media, the apparent demise of Parler, and the mass removal by Twitter and Facebook of far-right QAnon accounts and others spreading falsehoods about the outcome of the presidential election, have become powerful evidence that deplatforming works: By shutting off the spigot of inflammatory disinformation gushing from these conspiracist cesspits, its spread—and the insurrectionist violence it has inspired—has at least appeared to slow down.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/far-right-reconvenes-darker-corners

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version