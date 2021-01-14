The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twitter Locks Account Of Congresswoman Who Live-Tweeted Nancy Pelosi's Location During Riot

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

A Republican congresswoman who supports QAnon had her account locked by Twitter this week after she live-tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's location during last week's deadly Capitol Hill insurrection. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) revealed on Instagram that Twitter had prevented her from posting until Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. It was not immediately clear why Twitter had shut down the lawmaker's account. Twitter users called for Boebert to be jailed last week after she used the platform to disclose details of Pelosi's security while a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. Following the failed coup, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suggested that Boebert had committed a crime. "Like any citizen who has committed a crime, Lauren Boebert has the right to remain silent," Swalwell tweeted. "I suggest that she use it." Like any citizen who has committed a crime, Lauren Boebert has the right to remain silent. I suggest that she use it. https://t.co/GV00rKzcw6 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 11, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/twitter-locks-account-congresswoman-who

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version