Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 03:05 Hits: 1

The Democratic-majority U.S. House of Representatives will vote to impeach President Donald Trump as early as Wednesday, charging him with inciting an insurrection in an attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson



