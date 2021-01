Articles

Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he thinks President Trump has committed impeachable offenses following the violent attacks on the Capitol building last week, The New York Times reported Tuesday. The reported comments...

