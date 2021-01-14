Comey Floats Trump Pardon. Andy McCabe Says, 'I Don't Think You Can Look Away'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 15:24 Hits: 2

"We want to get your thoughts on Jim Comey, the former director of the FBI just gave an interview yesterday to the BBC and he floated an interesting idea. We want to get your take," John Berman said. BBC: Do you think Joe Biden should pardon Trump like Ford did Nixon? COMEY: I don't know. he should consider it. I don't know whether Donald Trump -- he's not a genius, but he might figure out that if he accepts an pardon, that's an admission of guilt, the United States Supreme Court has said, so I don't know that he would accept an pardon, but as part of healing the country and getting us to a place where we can focus on things that are going to matter over the next four years, I think Joe Biden will have to at least think about that. Alsyin Camerota asked for his reaction. "You know, Alisyn, I think -- I understand that argument," McCabe said. "And i think that before January 6th, it's a pretty close call. I would have completely understood in those days before the attack on the Capitol that the new president might want to move on from this incredibly challenged period that we've been living, but the attack on the Capitol for me changed the calculus immeasurably. You have a president who provoked and directed and incited an assault on his own government, on the process of democracy itself. "I don't think you can look away."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/comey-floats-trump-pardon-andy-mccabe