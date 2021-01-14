Maloney Wants Criminal Charges For Rep Who Gave MAGA Rioters A Prep Tour Of Capitol

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 16:37 Hits: 6

Is the call coming from inside the House? Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney confirms that it is. Rumors have been flying around about several members of Congress having given information to the rioters about the Capitol's layout and how to navigate the cavernous maze that makes up that building, including one particularly disturbing story regarding a Congressperson giving an insider's tour to a group of people on January 5, who were back the next day rioting, breaching the Capitol, and committing insurrection. Nicolle Wallace asked Rep. Maloney if that story was true, and if there will be investigations into these concerns. He responded, "I can confirm that. I don't have firsthand knowledge of it, but I spoke to a member who saw it personally, and he described it with some alarm." He described continuing despicable behavior of these GOP representatives towards the same Capitol police who are there to protect them since the riot, defying their instructions to go through metal detectors, insisting they will carry guns, and Maloney lamented, "it's a sad reality that we find ourselves at a place where the enemy is within, and we cannot trust our own colleagues."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/rep-maloney-wants-representative-who-gave