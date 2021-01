Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 23:42 Hits: 6

Through radical protest, Stella Nyanzi has become a thorn in long-serving President Yoweri Museveni’s side. Now, she could be headed to parliament.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/01/13/uganda-elections-stella-nyanzi-museveni-bobi-wine-facebook/