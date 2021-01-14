The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

US House Impeaches Trump for Second Time

Category: World Politics Hits: 18

The Democratic-majority US House impeached President Donald Trump Wednesday, charging him with inciting an insurrection attempting to overturn the Electoral College vote count at the US Capitol last week. As VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the trial in the US Senate will not start until after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated next week.
Producers: Katherine Gypson and Jesse Oni 

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/us-house-impeaches-trump-second-time-4547046

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version