US House Impeaches Trump for Second Time

Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021

The Democratic-majority US House impeached President Donald Trump Wednesday, charging him with inciting an insurrection attempting to overturn the Electoral College vote count at the US Capitol last week. As VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the trial in the US Senate will not start until after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated next week.

Producers: Katherine Gypson and Jesse Oni

