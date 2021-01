Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 19:43 Hits: 0

The FBI is warning of protests and potential violence in all 50 capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. On Wednesday, President Trump urged that there be no violence of any kind.

(Image credit: Ted S. Warren/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/13/956413365/state-capitals-tighten-security-amid-threat-of-armed-protests-ahead-of-inaugurat