Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 22:17 Hits: 0

Ten Republican House membersjoined with all Democrats to impeach the president for a second time.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-effort-live-updates/2021/01/13/956412385/the-house-has-impeached-trump-again-heres-how-house-members-voted