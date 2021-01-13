Jake Tapper Shreds Kevin McCarthy’s Phony Concern For Unity

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

As Congress debated Trump's second impeachment, Jake Tapper laid out four groups of Republicans: Those who voted to impeach; those who said Trump should be held accountable but did not support impeachment; and the majority of Republicans who make up what Tapper called “the whatabout caucus,” meaning those who pretended that Democrats are just as culpable as Trump. Tapper had no patience for that baloney. “Literally, one of them said there were negative hashtags about President Trump on Twitter. … People! There were people killed in the Capitol by a terrorist assault by President Trump’s supporters! Who cares about a hashtag?” he exclaimed. Then Tapper came to the fourth group, occupied by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, all alone. He argued it’s “not the American way” to say Biden’s win was illegitimate but that we need to work together instead of impeaching. Tapper did a great job of destroying that pretense: TAPPER: As if Kevin McCarthy has not been fueling these lies, spreading these lies. It makes you wonder - like he knows when he goes on Fox we can see him, right? He literally put out a tweet in November, after the election, “Far from over, Republicans will not back down from this battle.” Two days after the election, McCarthy said on Fox, President Trump won this election, so everyone who is listening, do not be quiet. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes.” I'm sorry, Kevin, but we all saw you say that. You can't pretend now that you didn't let the genie out of the bottle.

