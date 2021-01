Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 12:17 Hits: 4

Several GOP members, including the No. 3 House Republican, have said they will vote for impeachment. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from a Trump-voting district, sees several more Republicans joining.

(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-effort-live-updates/2021/01/13/956315523/with-25th-amendment-off-the-table-house-moves-on-impeachment