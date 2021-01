Articles

"These were not protesters, these were not patriots. These were traitors. These were domestic terrorists," Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said as the House began debating impeaching the president.

(Image credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-effort-live-updates/2021/01/13/956385450/house-is-debating-impeachment-at-an-actual-crime-scene-rep-mcgovern-says