Man Who Organized 'Stop The Steal' Rally Says Three Congressmen Helped Him Plan It

Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

New Day's John Berman introduced the shocking story (okay, not that shocking, considering the people involved) that the organizer of the Washington sedition rally says he had help from several Republican members of Congress. "Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama already facing calls for censure, John. But as the Department of Justice announces, it's looking for instigators of what happened. These three congressmen could be in much worse trouble than just a censure. The siege on the Capitol started with a protest just like dozens of Stop The Steal rallies across the country since the election," CNN correspondent Drew Griffin reported. 1776! "And one of the main organizers, extreme right-winger Ali Alexander, who says he was getting help from three members of Congress." I'm the guy who came up with the idea of January 6th, when I was talking with Congressman Gosar, Congressman Andy Biggs, and Congressman Mo Brooks. "That's right. Alexander says these three members of Congress actually helped plan the rally. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks. It was to build momentum and pressure and then on the day, change hearts and minds of congresspeoples who weren't yet decided or saw everyone outside and said, 'I can't be on the other side of that mob.' "Arizona congressman Paul Gosar has been working with Alexander since the election, firing up crowds with lies about the election results."

