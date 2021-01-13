These 63 Billionaires Who Bankrolled Trump All The Way To Insurrection Have 'No Right To Feel Shocked'

Articles

"Will there be any accountability for these recent billionaire enablers of Donald Trump, who saw what damage he caused and still stood by him?" That's the question asked Tuesday by Chuck Collins, director of the Project on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, following the release of a new analysis that identified 63 U.S. billionaires—worth a combined $243 billion—who collectively gave $33 million to the Trump Victory Fund over the last two years leading up to the 2020 presidential election. In the wake of last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob incited by the president himself, Collins said these "titans of our economy have no right to feel shocked" over what happened. "They enabled Donald Trump. They bankrolled his campaigns. And they cheered as Trump cut their taxes, swept away regulations that pinched their profits, and packed the courts with judges eager to wink at their transgressions," said Collins. The Trump Victory Fund through which these individuals showed their support to the president and bankrolled the wider pro-Trump movement was created as a joint fundraising account for the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee. In a statement on Tuesday, IPS detailed the top ten billionaires who gave to the fund as:

