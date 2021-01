Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:05 Hits: 0

Samantha Power, a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., will seek to revive a troubled agency, while Obama-era veterans Kurt Campbell and Ely Ratner get top Asia jobs.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/01/13/biden-names-former-u-n-envoy-to-head-usaid-beefs-up-asia-staff/