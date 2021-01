Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:40 Hits: 1

Mayor Bill de Blasio said President Trump "incited a rebellion" and New York City "will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form."

(Image credit: Mark Lennihan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/12/956153682/new-york-city-considers-cutting-business-ties-with-trump