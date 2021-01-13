The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Panic Buttons In Ayanna Pressley's Office Were Ripped Out Before The Riot

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

It's becoming clear that the MAGA Sedition Riot had helpers inside the House of Representatives. Most horrifying, the chief of staff for Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts told The Boston Globe that the panic buttons in their office had been ripped out prior to the rioting. As people rushed out of other buildings on the Capitol grounds, staffers in Pressley’s office barricaded the entrance with furniture and water jugs that had piled up during the pandemic. Groh pulled out gas masks and looked for the special panic buttons in the office. “Every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit,” she said, though they could come up with no rationale as to why. She had used them before and hadn’t switched offices since then. As they were escorted to several different secure locations, Groh and Pressley and her husband tried to remain calm and vigilant — not only of rioters but of officers they did not know or trust, she said. Combined with things like Rep. Clyburn saying people came to his private, unmarked office, and Rep. Sherrill saying bluntly that some GOP Reps led people on reconnaissance tours on the 5th?It sure looks terrible to me. Deeply, darkly terrible.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/panic-buttons-ayanna-pressleys-office-were

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version