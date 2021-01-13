Why Were FBI Director Wray And Acting AG Rosen MIA During Insurrection Presser?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 00:18 Hits: 6

Former deputy director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, said on CNN that the press briefing left him with questions “kind of screaming out to me.” The first and foremost was the absence of FBI Director Christopher Wray and acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. “It’s been six days since our Capitol was attacked by a violent mob and this is the first time we've heard from someone,” McCabe said. Wray and Rosen “should have been standing on that stage." You have to wonder why not. And then there’s the lack of hard information. Host Brooke Baldwin pointed out that with all the evidence, there was no answer to the question, “How the hell they did not stop this sooner?” “We heard a lot but we understand very little,” McCabe agreed, “and I think that’s the sum total of what I take away from this.” McCabe continued by blasting the lack of transparency, the lack of accountability and, by implication, the lack of competence:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/why-were-fbi-director-wray-and-acting-ag