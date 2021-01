Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 19:08 Hits: 12

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that Senate Democrats will launch probes stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack after they take back control of the chamber on Jan. 20. Schumer sent a letter to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533862-schumer-says-democrats-will-probe-extremist-groups-after-capitol-attack