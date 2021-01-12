John Avlon: Calls For Unity Without Accountability Invite Escalation

Articles

John Avlon was blunt on CNN's New Day this morning. "Calls for unity without accountability are an invitation to further escalation," he said. "But how do you handle members of Congress who incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol? Meet the 14th Amendment -- specifically, Section 3. It passed in the wake of the Civil War and established citizenship and equal protection for former slaves, but it also addressed how to deal with former Confederates and sympathizers, who wanted to rejoin Congress as if they'd never taken up arms against the United States. "'Quote, no person shall be a senator or representative in Congress, hold any office, civil or military under the United States or under any state who, having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.' "We are not, thank God, engaged in civil war. But the Miriam Webster's dictionary defines insurrection as an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government. And that's a pretty good description of what happened last week when a violent mob stormed the Capitol building, trying to stop the counting of electoral votes, leaving five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. It was part of a big lie pumped up by Donald Trump and backed up by senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. They were playing a cynical game with our democracy, trying to profit politically from our divisions.

