Harvard Institute Of Politics Removes MAGA Nut Elise Stefanik From Advisory Role

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 17:11 Hits: 4

Imagine your school of government has on its policy board a former graduate who doesn't apparently believe in responsible government or basic democratic principles of representation. That's where Harvard University's Kennedy School found itself this week with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). So they turfed her. Stefanik, a craven political opportunist in the Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley mold, jumped onboard the Trump train after the 2016 election. And not a big surprise either. Thousands of law school alumni from Yale and Harvard have also petitioned for senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to be disbarred, such is the disgust with their recent behavior. Source: Times Union WASHINGTON — Harvard University's Kennedy School removed U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik from its senior advisory committee Tuesday after the school's dean determined the Schuylerville Republican made public assertions about voter fraud and the 2020 presidential election that have "no basis in evidence." The decision came after Stefanik last week objected to certifying the presidential election results on the heels of a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by some supporters of President Donald J. Trump.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/harvard-institute-politics-removes